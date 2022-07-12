DSF Plans Aug. 4th Meet And Mingle In Minneapolis

July 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation is getting back to its pre-COVID rhythm and routine of pairing scheduled in-person board meetings with evening mixers in different cities – with a new event set for a few weeks from now in Minneapolis, which is awesome in the summer and not so much in January.

The August 4th DSF Meet and Mingle is open to industry professionals, designers, integrators, and end-users. It will be hosted by the DSF Advisory Council in conjunction with the CMS software firm Skykit, which is based in the Twin Cities, and Sharp/NEC. The venue is Skykit’s slick, relatively new office at 241 N 5th Ave.

Registration is paid and includes two drink tickets, appetizers, and a short education program. That education program is usually one or two presenters, or a panel. The evening will likely end with DSF members doing sidewalk fireworks on 5th Avenue by dropping watermelons from the roof. I may be making this last part up.