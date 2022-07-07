How About LED Spheres As Creepy, Probing Eyeballs?

July 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

LED displays shaped into spheres is not a new thing, but the Chinese LED manufacturer Ocolour Technologies has a Linkedin post on a distinct and, some might suggest, seriously creepy small format version – LED as giant, shifting eyeballs.

I don’t know what the use-case would be, but you could imagine this sort of thing in themed attractions, Japanese nightclubs and in Facebook office blocks.

The company seems to have something of a specialty in unconventional shapes for displays, and has much bigger spheres, as well.