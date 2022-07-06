Touchscreens Represent Biggest Slice Of $18B Revenue Pie In Digital Signage

July 6, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The biggest revenue generator in the digital signage hardware side of Pro AV right now is, surprising to me at least, the interactive/touchscreen market, according to new research from the research firm Omdia.

2022 industry revenues are forecast to hit $18B, and Omdia suggests more than a third of that revenue went to investments in interactive displays, while LED video wall investments represent 33% of the current market. LCD video walls now represent just 6% of hardware revenues, as LED has inexorably taken over much of that demand, save tiled menu displays and budget-constrained jobs.

The numbers come out of Omdia’s new ProAV Vertical Market Viewpoint Service, which provides what Omdia calls a high-level, holistic view of the digital signage industry, comparing flat panel display and LED video display usage by vertical market.

The database and analysis do side-by-side comparison of the different product categories, by 10 different vertical markets for eight geographical regions, by display area in square meters.

Halfway through 2022 underway, Omdia says revenue is projected to increase 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) and will, as mentioned, reach nearly $18B.

I don’t know what all would drive all that touch revenue, but certainly there has been a big move to self-service in QSR and retail, driven mainly by low-wage labor shortages and the overall efficiency of self-guided ordering and look-ups. But those revenues may also roll in interactive whiteboards, which are not really signage but can often be multi-tasked as in-office messaging displays when not in active use for collaboration.