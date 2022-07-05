Probably The Best 3D Illusion Yet Done For Big LED Boards …

July 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

With the usual qualifier that this sort of thing looks best at a very specific viewing angle, this is nonetheless one of the best three-dimensional illusion pieces I’ve seen to date – a promotion for the opening in May of Dior Seongsu, the fashion brand’s first concept store in Korea.

It looks like glass cabinets filled with white dresses and surrounded by flowering trees, with those cabinets slowly elevating.

This is a pretty wild departure from most of the forced perspective/naked eye 3D jobs that have come up in the last couple of years. It has a been a steady parade of giant cats and dragons and monsters and rugby balls virtually popping out from screens.

This piece, on the other hand, is much more about beauty than novelty.

The creative was, not surprisingly, done by the Seoul agency D’Strict, which has somewhat specialized in producing amazing large format content for LED boards like this one, in a Seoul commercial district. The company is the one that first generated widespread attention for these anamorphic illusions, a giant wave sloshing above the Seoul sidewalk.

Here’s the video …

Stunning stuff.