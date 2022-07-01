Outfront Now Has About 1,000 Livecard Digital Posters On NYC Commuter Rail Cars

July 1, 2022 by guest author Paul Fleuranges, Paul Fleuranges

GUEST POST: PAUL FLEURANGES, OPEN TO WORK

I took the Metro-North Railroad out of New York City recently, and as I rode along the Harlem Line, I noticed my train car was outfitted with OUTFRONT Media “Livecard” digital screens. The screens were installed inside the door vestibule area of a set of M-7 cars — basically in the same position where paper ads and railroad messaging are typically placed.

The full HD 32” screens are mounted back-to-back on the polycarbonate partitions, and are clearly visible between cars. There are four Livecards per car, powered by Broadsign, and have the capability to show static digital, full motion HTML and video content.

As part of the deployment, Outfront installed a new cellular network, which allows for content to be scheduled and updated remotely regardless of train location.

During my journey, the only creative running was produced by the MTA. This is not unlike when screens were first installed on subway cars. It allows both sides to work out the kinks in the new deployments, before ads beginning appearing on the screens. To date, 540 Livecards have been installed in 135 Metro-North cars, and another 448 screens in 112 Long Island Rail Road coaches.

With pandemic-era ridership records being set every few weeks, it’s a safe bet it will be “All Aboard!” for brands as they look to engage with railroad riders.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Paul Fleuranges is an executive member of the board of the Digital Signage Federation, and for many years was the VP Corporate Communications for the NYC transit system, which included steering the implementation of screens at more than 80 NYC subway stations. Based in New York, Fleuranges is currently looking for his next career opportunity.