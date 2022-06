Lenovo Launches Workplace Solutions Suite That Includes Digital Signage And Desk Booking

June 29, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I’m not sure if this global or more local, but computing hardware giant Lenovo has started marketing what it calls a Workplace Solutions portfolio that rolls in digital signage and workspace booking capabilities.

The launch is keyed to Hong Kong, but comes out of Lenovo Asia Pacific. Hong Kong is the global head office for Lenovo, though its operational HQ is in Beijing.

“Given that employees’ expectations of the workplace have changed, companies recognize that reopening the office does not mean reverting to the pre-COVID status quo,” the company says in PR. “Employees want the flexibility to log in easily anytime, anywhere, and focus on the work that matters without having to wrangle with tech issues. The Lenovo Workplace Solutions offering is built to help companies provide a compelling employee experience that drives productivity and attracts talent. This includes tools that enhance communications and create efficiencies by reducing administrative workloads, are secure by design and powered by extensive support services.”

Companies are increasingly turning to technology to manage the complex needs of a hybrid workforce. This is corroborated by Lenovo’s recent global study of CIOs, which reveals that CIOs are managing areas beyond their traditional purview, like HR and talent acquisition (39%). Tasked with these additional responsibilities, CIOs need cohesive technology solutions and services that will free up their time from the maintenance and upkeep of IT. This enables them to focus on more strategic imperatives such as building an attractive workplace in view of an increasingly hybrid workforce, by provisioning innovative consumer-grade applications that employees want, fast across remote desktops.

The Lenovo Workplace Solutions portfolio helps businesses and CIOs adapt to the hybrid work era with several smart workspace solutions, including:

Scheduling software offering real-time visibility on workspace occupancy enabling employers to manage capacity better, helps employees book facilities quickly to save time, and improves contact tracing with automated post-event reporting; Workplace Analytics: Delivered via a dashboard providing real-time insights on space usage, based on non-invasive data from heat and motion sensors;

Content management system that turn traditionally static displays and signages at high-traffic locales and touchpoints into visually-rich multimedia screens that’s dynamically updated to convey important updates in a timely manner; Visitor Management: System simplifying visitor registration process and health check-in forms, drastically reducing waiting time and improving the overall visitor experience;

Flexible self-service storage service enabling employees to store, pick up and drop off assets securely 24×7 with minimal fuss and reduced waiting time; Smart Collaboration: All-in-one video conferencing software and integrated devices that are easy to use and scale according meeting room solution with to meeting sizes, protected by ThinkShield, a suite of security solutions to safeguard users’ privacy and data;

All solutions include 24/7 remote health monitoring, access to experts and technicians across Lenovo’s global network, and field service repairs. This enables large companies with a global footprint to configure solutions based on their needs and scale across functions and locations quickly and consistently.

I also don’t know if Lenovo has its own digital signage CMS and related software, or if it is working with partners or white-labeling a platform. There is a dedicated page that has the old chestnut deliverable of “right messages, right people, right time.”