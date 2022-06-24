Miami Developer Markets To-Be-Built Penthouse’s View With 67 Feet Of Virtual Windows

June 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to Rene Lopez of Vanguard LED, who in reading about that LED gateway for a Miami residential tower made me aware of what another developer did to market a penthouse residence at the Miami Waldorf Astoria.

Back in March 2021, a mock-up penthouse suite (with a mind-wobbling price tag of just $74 million) was opened with a virtual view of what the buyer would see from the floor to ceiling windows. The video wall, with changeable views based on weather and time of day, used 288 Vanguard LED cabinets, says Lopez. The wall uses 2.85mm LED and is 67 ft long and 9.8 ft tall.

Skip to 6:45 of this video if the sales pitch and music wear you down …