New Mesh LED On UK Campus Cycles Between Public Art And Messaging

June 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting use of low-rez mesh LED on the corner of a structure – in this case a new building in a busy part of the campus of the University of Kentucky, In Lexington, KY.

The 55×24 foot video wall – called the Cornerstone – was schemed in from the design stages and a main goal was to make it a living artwork that can change and represent important issues, as well as relay information to people on the campus.

The first public art on it was translated from 7×4 foot painting, called the Moon Sentinel.