Samsung Canada Adds Moneris Payments Terminals To All-In-One Kiosks

June 21, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Partners are important at the best of times, and they’re particularly important for a technology company trying to wedge its way into established business systems and processes like payments – so a deal Samsung’s Canadian wing has worked out with a payments company should help market the electronics giant’s new-ish retail kiosk.

Samsung’s all-in-one kiosk, first launched in Korea but now being marketed globally, will now be outfitted with payment terminals from Moneris, the biggest payments processor in the country and one of the larger ones in North America.

With its modular functionality and compact design, says the PR, the Samsung Kiosk provides a convenient self-service solution with the integration of Moneris payment terminals, offering improved contactless ordering and payment capabilities for businesses and customers alike.

“With the retail and food service industries continuing to transform, more businesses are adopting new technology solutions to meet and exceed changing consumer needs,” says Mary Peterson, VP IT & Enterprise Solutions for Samsung Electronics Canada.

“Providing leading edge payment solutions, like unattended kiosks, for our merchants has become increasingly important in the past few years,” says Matt Crawford, VP Third Party Acquiring and Partnerships at Moneris.

Through this partnership, Moneris will also distribute the kiosk solution to several independent software vendors across Canada, including TakuLabs Ltd., Oliver POS, GRUBBRR, XPR POS and BIG Digital, among others.

Launched in 2021, the Samsung Kiosk has an interactive display, speaker, printer, scanner and payment processor all in one unit. The set-up competes with pure-play kiosk companies, and Korean rival LG now has its own take on a small kiosk for self-service jobs.