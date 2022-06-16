Giant Wraparound LED Board Switched On In Downtown LA’s Entertainment District

June 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

That big wraparound LED board that was announced earlier in the year for a hotel complex in the entertainment district of downtown LA has now been switched on – a 15,000 sq. ft. 8mm display across from the convention center and the sports venue now called the Crypto.com Arena.

The DOOH ad display is at the intersection of S. Figueroa St. and W. Pico Blvd. The screen is about 50 feet tall, extending along S Figueroa and wrapping the corner of a six-level parking structure at W Pico. The LED tech is from SNA Displays, which has several screens in that immediate area. SNA did custom LED cabinets to accommodate a seamless turn on the corner of 82.5 degrees. At 8mm, it’s the tightest pixel pitch of any large-format exterior LED installations in LA.

The screen was bankrolled by commercial property owner Lightstone and time on it marketed and sold by the outdoor media company Branded Cities. Consumer Experience Group (CEG), an LA consultancy for experiential display projects, guided the vendor selection and approvals process.

“Finally going live with the one of the largest signage developments the LA area has ever seen has been extremely rewarding,” says CEG head Jeremy Kolieb. “Given the size and placement, the signage is instantly iconic and impacts all of downtown LA.”

“With the sheer size and complexity, this has been an incredible project,” says Rasool Sayed, a senior project manager for SNA Displays, based in LA. “These massive, new-development projects have become a specialty for us—coordinating multiple partners and trades, engineering and fabricating custom technology to meet strict guidelines, and performing extremely intricate planning.”

YESCO fabricated and installed more than 225,000 pounds of structural steel for the LED mega-spectacular, and provided more than 7,200 square feet of static signage for the project.

The board is on the side of a complex that has two hotels under one roof: Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles.

Any bets on how long it takes before a forced perspective/anamorphic illusion spot appears on this thing?