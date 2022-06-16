Fashion Brand Uses Immersive Creative, Floor-To-Ceiling LED Columns, For Barcelona Flagship

June 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Barcelona creative technology shop Instronic does very nice work – the latest example a flagship store in the historic city center for the Portuguese fashion label Parfois.

The shop has support columns fully clad in LED displays, and what looks like great experiential content amplified by reflective ceilings. The store design was done by another local firm, Tribeka Estudio.

Here’s a video from Instronic about the job …

Invidis has a post and more images up here …