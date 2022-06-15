WOO Launches Global Guidelines For OOH/DOOH Audience Measurement

June 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The World Out of home Organization (or WOO) has launched a set of Global Guidelines for Audience Measurement designed to boost trust and accountability in the Digital Out Of Home ad network sector.

Introduced at last month’s WOO Global Congress in Toronto, the Global Guidelines build on the existing 2009 ESOMAR guidelines and update existing best practice for DOOH. The WOO working party was chaired by ESOMAR guidelines Chair Neil Eddleston and collated and written by WOO Measurement Consultant Gideon Adey.

The guidelines involve:

The measurement of DOOH Contemporary data for automated trading and attribution Cross Media Measurement practice

The guidelines were created with collaboration worldwide from 11 Audience Measurement bodies (Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US); two Regional Bodies (China, LatAm) and four international OOH companies (JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Talon and Posterscope.)

They have been published as a 96 page e-book covering measurement and governance principles; the revised requirements for OOH Audience Measurement, a practical review of Global Measurement approaches, definitions and glossary of terms and links to contributors and background documentation.

The intention is that these new guidelines are a living document that can be regularly updated as new developments and techniques come up.

“Audience measurement is one of the keys to growing the medium and we’re enormously grateful to Gideon Adey and Neil Eddleston for their work in bringing us up to date for the digital age of measurement. The whole industry will now be much better equipped for future growth,” says WOO CMO Richard Saturley.

You can click here to view or download the 96-page e-book.