Northwestern’s Qatari Campus Includes Giant LED Wall In Atrium Lobby

June 13, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The video is very curious and the details limited, but here’s a look nonetheless at an ambitious, big-dollar video wall project at the Qatari outpost of Chicago’s much respected Northwestern University.

It is a big display in an atrium that is about three storeys tall and 92 sq. meters in total visual footprint – done by tiling 400 LED cabinets. The video suggests the whole unit is suspended and weighs about nine tons – or roughly the same as me after I left that In-N-Out off the Strip last Thursday.

Details are hard to find but I get the sense the building, and maybe the video wall, have been in place for a while. Whatever the case, it is big and impressive.

Here’s the video from systems integrator Techno Q, which comes with the sort of aggressive rock backing soundtrack you get when a crew is installing kitchen cabinets on one of those home-reno TV shows.