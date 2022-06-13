Looking Glass Adds A Jumbo 65-Inch Display To 3D Holographic Family

June 13, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Image Credits: Jay Howse / Looking Glass Factory

Another thing a little lost in the PR blizzard around InfoComm was news out of Brooklyn last week that those small Looking Glass 3D desktop displays now have a very big brother – a 65-inch version.

Looking Glass Factory suggests its new 8K display is 5X larger than any other three dimensional/holographic displays on the market or coming out of R&D. The sheer scale of the things means instead of being one to one experiences on a tablet or monitor-sized unit, this can be viewed by groups of as many as 50 people, with the display generating up to 100 different perspectives of 3D content, from 100 million points of light, at 60 frames per second.

“One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, how large can these displays get? The answer is now a ridiculously huge 65 inches, and this is only the beginning,” says CEO Shawn Frayne in PR. “Similar to the shift from photographs to film, radio to television, and black & white to color over the past century — the Looking Glass 65” will usher in one of the monumental shifts in how media is consumed — from flat 2D media to deeply 3D. No headset or 3D glasses required.”

The display is about three inches thick, so not wildly different from a conventional flat panel.

No word on price, but we’ll assume big numbers. There are small ones for just $400 but the largest until now, a 32-inch light field display, starts at $20,000 USD. I wouldn’t imagine these going into a lot of digital signage projects because of the cost, creative requirements and very core things like purpose. These would seem more suited to things like industrial design, and perhaps specialty uses with evergreen content like museums and exhibitions.