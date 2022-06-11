Uniguest Does Second Acquisition Within Week, Picking Up Hospitality Division Of CPI Global

June 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Somewhat lost in the flurry of PR during InfoComm week was a second announcement from Nashville-based solutions provider Uniguest about a second acquisition in as many days.

The company announced its acquisition of CPI Global’s hospitality division, a day after announcing its acquisition of the Norwegian software firm Otrum AS.

Paris-based CPI Global’s hospitality technology is widely adopted in France, giving Uniguest an established footprint in that market. CPI has provided a managed digital signage service and music solutions for hotels, including on-site support, for over 10 years.

“Uniguest has an incredible range of customers both in hospitality and in other markets, with an unrivalled product set,” says CPI’s CEO Georges Habibian, “and so we see them as the perfect partner to pass on the baton in servicing our loyal clients and to taking on development of our digital signage CMS.”

“With several of CPI’s expert team joining ours,” says Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox, “we feel that we have the knowledge and experience to enhance the offering into CPI’s hospitality customers and to continue achieving quality customer care.”

Uniguest says it serves multiple end-markets, but its core focus is hotels and senior residences (which can feel like hotels). A portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, the company is among a handful of mostly private equity-funded companies actively growing through M&A work. Along with the deals this week, Uniguest has in the last 18 months acquired JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara and Planet eStream. It had previously acquired ONELAN and Tripleplay.