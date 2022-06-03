PPDS, Signagelive Both Bring On Senior Sales People For U.S. Market

June 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I am breaking my policy a bit here by posting about new hires, with a note about well-known industry veterans being brought on to a pair of companies. Analytics tell me few readers are interested in these appointments – apart from the employers and new employees. But once in a while there is news that’s worth relaying for different reasons.

First, there is news that PPDS – the company that markets Philips pro display technology – has hired three senior people to sales roles.

The new appointments, PPDS suggests, bring 90-years of senior sales leadership experience to the U.S. team:

Mitch Rosenberg has been named to the newly-created position of Director of LED and LCD videowalls, reporting up to Vince Schuster, Commercial VP, Professional Displays for PPDS. Rosenberg has been around the display business forever, and came over from LG. But he has had stints with Absen, Christie, Barco and some other firms;

Adam Coleman is PPDS’ new Solutions Manager, LED and LCD Videowalls. Coleman also comes from LG and just before that was with Almo;

Jeff Handis, who began his AV career in 1988, is the new PPDS Channel Manager – Distribution & DMR. His last role listed on Linkedin was running sales for Casio’s projector business, but there’s a two year gap between that gig and PPDS (gone fishing?).

They will all be at the Philips Booth – #N2021 – next week at InfoComm.

PPDS has seemingly grown very active on this side of the pond and while Samsung and LG are almost certainly still the top 2 players in digital signage display, PPDS would now be in the same conversation as Sharp-NEC and Sony.

The other interesting appointment is Danny Hagen, who is now running UK-based Signagelive’s business in the U.S. Hagen is well-known in digital signage circles, dating all the way back to Mercury Online, which was acquired by 3M back in the mid-2000s. More recently, he’s been running the west coast solutions firm 10net.