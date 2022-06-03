PPDS, Signagelive Both Bring On Senior Sales People For U.S. Market

June 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I am breaking my policy a bit here by posting about new hires, with a note about well-known industry veterans being brought on to a pair of companies. Analytics tell me few readers are interested in these appointments – apart from the employers and new employees. But once in a while there is news that’s worth relaying for different reasons.

First, there is news that PPDS – the company that markets Philips pro display technology – has hired three senior people to sales roles.

The new appointments, PPDS suggests, bring 90-years of senior sales leadership experience to the U.S. team:

They will all be at the Philips Booth – #N2021 – next week at InfoComm.

PPDS has seemingly grown very active on this side of the pond and while Samsung and LG are almost certainly still the top 2 players in digital signage display, PPDS would now be in the same conversation as Sharp-NEC and Sony.

The other interesting appointment is Danny Hagen, who is now running UK-based Signagelive’s business in the U.S. Hagen is well-known in digital signage circles, dating all the way back to Mercury Online, which was acquired by 3M back in the mid-2000s. More recently, he’s been running the west coast solutions firm 10net.

 

Leave a comment