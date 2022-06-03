DSS Europe Summit To Focus On How Digital Signage Is Now Business-Critical

June 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Just as industry trade shows are getting back to normal in a sort of/not really post-pandemic era, conferences are also making a comeback after months or years of cancellations or virtual versions. The annual Digital Signage Summit Europe (DSS Europe) will have its first in-person event in three years next month in Munich.

The July 6-7 event at the Hilton Munich Airport has a theme this year of Digital Signage Business Critical, drafting off the widespread impression that digital signage is increasingly shifting in business circles from nice-to-have technology to being essential.

“With a compelling conference program covering the most important topics in digital signage,” says the German consultancy and publishing house Invidis, which organizes the conference as a joint venture with the events firm that does Integrated Systems Europe. “DSS Europe is a not-to-be-missed event providing valuable business takeaways, important industry updates, two brand-new technology showcases and of course, a range of social and networking opportunities.”

The four main topics at DSS Europe:

Digital signage business critical;

Green signage;

Industry developments;

Concepts and content – how to create experiences in the real world and the Metaverse.

The full program for the two-day event has now been released, providing a unique mix of keynotes, conference channels, awards and exhibition showcases involving some of the world’s leading digital signage experts, thought leaders and cutting-edge technology.

Leading digital signage expert Florian Rotberg, Chair of DSS Europe and Managing Director of invidis consulting, comments: “Our industry has seen unprecedented changes over the past few years with more clients than ever before demanding sustainable solutions. Technologies have developed faster than ever, and the importance of compelling content is clear. Our conference programme tackles these important issues and with over 60 speakers from a wide variety of businesses, delegates will come away with plenty of knowledge to help their businesses benefit. You have to be in the room to appreciate DSS Europe and Early Bird conference tickets are now available. We can’t wait to see you in person in Munich next month.”

There are two new vendor-agnostic showcases this year. The SoC Performance Showcase, partnered with SignageOS, will benchmark various platforms and show how SoC has evolved in recent years to become a viable alternative to external media players. The Sensors Showcase, partnered with 99Sensors, will present the industry-leading solutions that are the lifeline of data-driven digital signage.

Also new for this year, DSS Europe is offering a dedicated Innovation programme for start-ups, agencies, and other industry newcomers to present and showcase their digital signage, retail tech and ad-tech solutions at DSS Europe for free.

Early-bird tickets are now available. More information is available at www.digitalsignagesummit.org/europe and this is the registration page.

I was hoping/intending to go, finally, but we have family commitments. Next year, I hope! I am told, reliably, that it is a good event, and Sixteen:Nine has increasingly close ties to Invidis. Its excellent annual industry yearbook will have a North American version this year, with content from Sixteen:Nine and regionally-focused industry data.