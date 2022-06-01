Three Years After Acquisition, Broadsign Rebrands Campsite Ad Exchange As Broadsign Ads

June 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Started in Montreal, like Broadsign, Campsite was a programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) demand side platform. Focused at first on the domestic market, Campsite also has reach now into the U.S. and Australia.

The PR on the name change says:

With the Broadsign Ads rebrand and geographic expansion, media buyers in the U.S. and Australia can now access the platform’s intuitive, powerful campaign workflows, which helped pave the way for pDOOH in Canada. Platform advantages include:

Access to premium DOOH inventory with complete screen transparency: Set campaign parameters and select screen types based on data points like audience, environment, or proximity to points of interest. Get full visibility into screen-level data to maximize campaign performance with optimal inventory;

Flexible, targeted campaign planning and delivery within budget: Buy and activate DOOH inventory that meets your budget and audience goals using Broadsign Ads’ smart bidding algorithm, ensuring cost-efficient delivery of targeted impressions;

Robust real-time audience targeting: Target intended audience segments in real-time with captivating DOOH ads that reach them at the right time and place. Access to dynamic mobile data makes it easy to target venues with the highest concentration of the desired audience segment;

Contextual targeting: Leverage current events and real-time conditions to deliver more impactful campaigns with triggers .

“Between increasing consumer screen fatigue and the target on the cookie’s back, DOOH is approaching a new era of growth. Broadsign Ads makes DOOH ad buying more transparent and as accessible as online and mobile. It combines the core functionality of Campsite with Broadsign best practices and technology,” says John Dolan, VP and Global Head of Media Sales, Broadsign. “The Broadsign Ads rebrand and expansion into the U.S. and Australia represents a crucial next step in DOOH’s evolution, enabling new and seasoned digital marketing agencies, brands, and local businesses to realize the full potential of OOH.”

I’m not close enough to the Digital OOH market, and I go cross-eyed trying to sort through all the programmatic companies and options, but at a base level it would seem to make infinite sense to not have competing brands under one relatively small roof. This is all about ads, and Broadsign Ads says that much more clearly than Campsite.