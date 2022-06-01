Optisigns Adds Support For Apple TVs As Digital Signage Players

June 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Houston, TX CMS software firm OptiSigns is the latest digital signage services provider to add Apple TVs to the list of hardware player options.

The SaaS company’s play-out software was already compatible with Windows, Android, Linux, Raspberry Pi, BrightSign, Roku, and “LG Commercial” – which I assume means webOS smart displays. OptiSigns also supports a variety of Amazon devices, including $30 Fire sticks.

Apple TV is interesting because it’s a very solid device that also has the benefit of the broad familiarity and trust (probably) of consumers. I don’t know, however, how deep the integration goes. There aren’t that many digital signage CMS companies using Apple TVs, but recently a few have introduced software that works in league with device management software tools for the little black boxes. Apple TVs cost more than many to most of the set-top boxes out there, so going with Apple is not going to typically be about price.

The in-venue media network Atmosphere has 1,000s of Apple TVs in the field running its curated subscription video content.