Commercial Audio Firm AtlasIED Expands Into Digital Signage For Airport Mass Communications

June 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A commercial audio company that says it has 85% percent market penetration in U.S. airports has expanded into digital signage messaging, using custom display totems that can interrupt scheduled messaging with emergency alerts and guidance.

Called LookHear, the display and platform tap into Atlas IED’s GLOBALCOM enterprise-wide communications system. The new set-up is a partnership with Seattle-based SYNECT, which has developed something of a specialty in airport visual communications.

Says the PR on the partnership and product:

LookHear’s dual visual and audio capabilities make airports smarter, safer and more accessible. It is a valuable addition to AtlasIED’s proven airport communications system solution. Offering installers a natively integrated digital signage endpoint with the option for customizable visual content and messaging from Synect, LookHear supplements urgent communications and wayfinding protocols with optional animations, moving graphics, scrolling announcements, visual warning systems and more.

“Whether announcing a gate change or an active security threat, it’s vital that passengers and staff receive and comprehend these critical messages. By combining graphics, scrolling texts and other visual elements with the pristine audio customers expect from the GLOBALCOM Mass Communications System, AtlasIED ensures announcements reach listeners in a holistic, ADA-compliant manner,” says John Goodrich, director of global installed systems at AtlasIED.

The display system threads into AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM Mass Communication and Emergency Platform. GLOBALCOM uses Voice Over IP (VoIP) and Audio Over Ethernet (AoE) protocols simultaneously over a single IP-based network infrastructure. VoIP and AoE allow for an easy-to-control communications platform to integrate within the airport’s existing network infrastructure. The system was designed for plug-and-play deployment within hours.

For AtlasIED’s first foray into graphics-enabled endpoints for the transportation industry, the company collaborated with the leading digital signage experts at Synect, a full-service provider of visual communication strategies and content management solutions for transforming airport communication. LookHear brings together two powerhouse companies in the transportation industry for a best-in-class audio and visual mass communications and safety experience.

“The combined forces of AtlasIED and Synect offerings set a new bar for airport communication,” says Synect Chief Operations Officer Assaf Margalit. “LookHear transforms audio and visual communication into one accessible, stunning solution that elevates emergency messaging and safety, improves compliance and enhances passenger experience at the airport immediately upon implementation.”

This makes a bunch of sense. Atlas is in an established technology provider in 100s of airports, so adding visual messaging means airport clients don’t necessarily need to look beyond an existing supplier. It is way easier to go with a company with a running relationship that’s already in the airport authority’s business systems.

It also makes sense on a pure business level, as digital screens are now very common in airports, and one of the biggest cohorts of travelers are baby boomers with increasingly crappy hearing. Audio messaging to people like me can sound like “Mmemph phim brrr” instead of whatever is actually being said.

Synect has worked with airports on concepts and executions for things like the airline counters in Orlando, and with Delta on custom digital wayfinding totems.