Here’s The Full Agenda For The D=Sign Conference At InfoComm
May 26, 2022 by Dave Haynes
The e-mail invites for booth tours, demos, on-site interviews and after-hours socializing are starting to flood in here at World HQ as we get less than two weeks out from InfoComm, the largest pro AV trade show and conference in North America.
AVIXA, the trade association behind the show (this year in Las Vegas), has made digital signage more of a major focus than perhaps ever, and part of that is hosting and co-presenting a two conference called D=Sign, done in collaboration with volunteers from the non-profit Digital Signage Federation. There are also venue tours, networking, workshops and a “market insights” lunch in which Florian Rotberg of the German consultancy Invidis will relate what’s happening at a macro level, and his co-presenter – me – will show endless photos of his six-month-old grandson.
There’s a dedicated set of pages for the D=Sign event, but to save you a little time looking for it, here’s a lean version of the agenda.
Tuesday, June 7th
8:30 AM
Blueprint to Build-Outs: How Architects Digital Designers Form Powerful Partnerships
Environments are rich canvases for digital experiences, but the architects envisioning them are not always in sync with the technical teams tasked with making their vision a reality, or, properly time …
- Bryan Meszaros, OpenEye Global
- Eran Sharon, Gensler
- Trent Oliver, Blue Telescope
9:30 AM
Samsung Case Study
10:30 AM
Making a Proof of Concept Bullet Proof: Lessons Learned from Labs
Forget the ‘waterfall’, as agile design is now the name of the game–and when the proof of performance is the goal, testing to win is the path to get there.
- Laura Davis-Taylor, Branded Ground
- Bryan Meszaros, OpenEye Global
- Daniel Black, Glass Media
- Chad Hutson, Dimensional Innovations (he left Leviathan last summer)
11:30 AM
Is Your Digital Ecosystem Ready for Gen Z? Let’s Start Now!
Gen Z is soon to become the most powerful and diverse buying demographic in US history. This is the first cohort that has been born as true digital natives
- Beth Warren, Creative Realities Inc.
1:30 PM
Unleash Any CMS with AI to Automate Content, Make Digital Signage Sticky
Digital signage has become an accepted, valued tool in the marketing toolkit, but the potential of dynamic, responsive content on its screens has been nascent – at least everyone thought it was.
- Jeffrey Weitzman, Navori Labs
- Alex Epshteyn, Zignage
- Sandi Stambaugh, TD SYNNEX
- Trey Hicks, Visix
3:00 PM
Pivoting Digital Signage from a Pandemic Response to a Customer Experience
COVID pushed the boundaries of all business verticals, and digital signage became a crucial tool for managing many unforeseen communications and operational needs.
- Misty Chalk, BrightSign
- Kiersten Gibson, Reach Media Network
- Michelle Montazeri, Legrand
- Chris Martel
- Grif Palmer, INFI Group
4:30 PM
How to Maximize Mobile in the Digital Signage Ecosystem
Have your digital signage pursuits been challenged by the mere fact a mobile device technically puts a “screen” in everyone’s hands?
- Joe Hasenzahl, Samsung
Wednesday, June 8th
8:30 AM
Demystifying New LED Products: How to Future-Proof Your AV Design Project
A comprehensive overview of the LED narrow pitch display market exploring industry terminology and busting the myths, as well as discussing how specification equates to performance.
- Larry Zoll, The LED Studio
9:30 AM
Peerless AV Case Study: First Americans Museum of Oklahoma
- Hut Hutto, Peerless-AV
10:30 AM
Battle of the Boxes: Media Players vs SOC
If you’re an integrator chances are you’ve been faced with this question: can smart displays alone work hard enough to replace the industry-standard media player?
- Stan Richter, signageOS
11:30 AM
Making Digital Signage Count and Accountable
No matter where you start with a digital signage network, where you go with it will always come down to three words – ‘did it work?’
- Christian Armstrong, Spectrio
- Mike White, AVMaven
- Shylesh Karuvath,
- Chrissy Sara, Sony Pro Electronics
3:00 PM
Create a Display Wall That “Does it All” On a Budget
In this session, learn how James Madison University turned an ordinary classroom wall into a huge interactive canvas …
- Dominic Swayne JMU X-Labs
Manufacturers’ Training Peerless AV: dvLED Certified Installer Training
4:30 PM
How UNC’s Reese Innovation Lab Used AI to Enforce COVID Policies
UNC’s Reese Innovation Lab partnered with Lenovo and Intel to rapidly deploy a mask and social distance detection signage.
- Megan Dutta, LAVNCH CODE
- Steven King, UNC Reese Innovation Lab
- Balaji Srinivasan, Intel
Leave a comment