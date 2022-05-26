Auto Museum Fires Up Big Curved LEDs To Greet, Inform Visitors

May 26, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is the brand new Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, which is using a lot of LED and a little LCD to welcome, guide, entertain and inform visitors who come to see everything from vintage station wagons to retired race cars.

The 65,000 sq. ft. facility northwest of Atlanta has a series of LG LED screens, the biggest of them an 18 by 31 foot curved unit on back of the stage in the theater.

“The Savoy Automobile Museum is world-class, and every decision we made was part of an effort to maximize the guest experience and expand the potential for hosting private events,” says Savoy exec Tom Shinall. “With three massive LG digital displays running auto-related content and museum information, this space is unlike any other. We aimed to maximize the utility of our interior spaces so we can host events like a new vehicle launch using the theater’s rotating stage and 18-foot by 31-foot curved LG DVLED display, or give a local couple a unique wedding venue to tie the knot and have their videos broadcast on the 10-foot by 24-foot curved, tilted display in the great hall.”

That great hall display’s curve matches the lines of a convex soffit, and is tilted down eight degrees to ensure optimal viewing. There is also a 4-foot by 24-foot LED marquee display mounted above the theater entrance. All three are 2.5mm pixel pitch.

“The Savoy really needed LED,” suggests Tim Carrigan of LG. “Not only would other technologies potentially cost more, but they would involve more complicated wiring, additional head-end equipment and mounting solutions, in addition to introducing unpleasant bezels that divide the images and limit the total size to fixed increments. In LG’s case, these displays are designed to deliver the necessary brightness and resolution for each space while being easy to operate and maintain.”

The mounting infrastructure, including custom set-ups for the curves, come from Peerless-AV. Georgia-based integration firm Southern Digital Design made the job happen.

The museum also uses flat panels for menus in the ticketing and dining areas, and in meeting spaces.

The museum, run by a non-profit, opened in December 2021.