Deloitte’s San Francisco Offices Bring LED Displays Right In Work Part Of Workplace

Deloitte's San Francisco Offices Bring LED Displays Right In

May 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

LED displays have been turning up in the office tower lobbies of property owners and their anchor tenants for a few years now, but now they’re also finding a way into the workplaces.

This is in the San Francisco office of the giant management consulting firm Deloitte, which has a couple of semi-casual areas that could be used for meetings, huddles or social events illuminated by suspended, down-facing LED units in custom shapes, that have a diffusion layer over the lights.

They’re much more about experiential, ambient visuals than communicating information, and I like how LED units have out of LEDs facing up to drive complementary mood lighting. Conventional digital signage messaging would very likely not make a whole pile of sense in this setting, but this sort of thing does a nice job of making a space interesting in ways paint, potted plants and artwork on walls cannot easily do.

The team on the project included Gensler, Diversified., DCL (Design Communications Ltd.), and DetaiLED Solutions.

Jeff Grantz of DCL writes on Linkedin:

We recently worked with Gensler’s design and DXD teams to find the right balance of image quality, diffusion, and cost effectiveness. Here the higher resolution panels support softened (but legible) video content while the upper areas create an expanded digital canvas with complimentary colors and textures to alter the ambiance of the space (at a fraction of the cost per square foot).