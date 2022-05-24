LaGuardia Does A Different Take On Flight Status Displays For Travelers

May 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Paul Fleuranges sent me a quick note and photos from the mercifully-renovated Terminal B of New York’s LaGuardia Airport – his first time in that or any airport since COVID hit.

The refresh of an airport that would be generously described as a hell-pit included a big re-think and upgrade of the digital displays at LGA, and industry veteran Fleuranges was impressed by the overall job, and with the interesting approach to the flight information displays.

“My favorite,” he writes in an email, “is the new twist on the Flight Information Display. You can actually read it. Breaks out upcoming flights on fairly sizeable tiles. Green means ya better hurry, blue means you’re good. The tiles also give you walking distance to your gate.”

“I don’t know who developed the look and feel, but it’s very good. For all I know they copied it from another facility.”

Paul, by the way, is on his way to a Digital Signage Federation board meeting and the first full-on networking mixer in forever – a “Meet and Mingle” in downtown Chicago tonight.

I also haven’t seen this approach, but then again I have done one round-trip in planes in 2.5 years, having spent 15 years doing about one a month, and often more.

Breaking out the flights set for the next 90 minutes in a different way, and enhancing the information with things like advice, all make sense to me. The FIDS displays at busy airports can be more than a bit bewildering, and someone coming into the terminal, thinking they may be a bit late, would welcome messaging that says they should hurry and how much time it will take to get to the assigned gate.

Here are more pix …





