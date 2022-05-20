Beauty Brand’s Uses Planetary Inspiration For Digital Around Terrific Madrid Flagship

May 20, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Barcelona creative technology shop Instronic does super-nice work, and one of the things I particularly like about the company is the amount of detail it puts into explaining the creative thinking and outputs for its higher profile projects.

The company has a deeply detailed, very visual page up online explaining what was done, how and why for a set of screens inside and outside a beauty brand’s flagship store in Madrid.

There is a set of displays that cover the high street windows of the Primor Skin Planet store, a big video wall in a common area and a circular LED display in the ceiling.

Playing with the name, the creative team developed a set of imaginary planets based on textures and forms, and like the other good creative shops out there, developed a visual story to tell people on the street and those attracted inside.

The Instronic post goes deep into explaining how it arrived at its content pieces, but doesn’t get into technology choices like LED or play-out device manufacturer, or the control software used.

Here’s a video that shows the various components …