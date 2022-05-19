Time Running Out To Get Listed And Ranked In Digital Signage Industry Yearbook

May 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Invidis, Sixteen:Nine’s content partner in Europe, has for many years produced an excellent annual yearbook magazine in print and digital formats that looks at digital signage industry trends, profiles some of its leaders, and ranks companies based on their business activity and footprint.

The yearbook has always focused on the European market, since Munich-based Invidis primarily operates in the EU and Middle East. But this year, the publication will have a second version with content and rankings focused on the American and Canadian markets. Sixteen:Nine is helping produce content for that, and it will be out in early July, timed with the annual two-day conference Invidis runs in Munich each year.

The yearbook is getting close to being wrapped up and produced, but there is still time for companies to submit information about themselves.

Says Invidis:

Only 10 days left to submit your data for the upcoming digital signage yearbook 2022. It takes just a few minutes and we will include your digital signage company (integrator, software, service …) in our rankings. For the first time, we will publish European https://lnkd.in/etm76bc8 and North American rankings https://lnkd.in/edhD4jv2

It’s free to participate.

Free download of the current yearbook https://lnkd.in/e4ZccxNE

While the yearbook will be published and available in July, Florian Rotberg on Invidis will be previewing some of the findings June 8th at an Infocomm lunch in Las Vegas. I am his wing man on that session.

The survey asks for some moderately sensitive information like headcounts and annual revenues, but that’s quite common for any industry research and benchmarking. I have a running sense of who the major players are in North America, and some of those companies happily tell me where they’re at, but it would be great to get a high level of participation, so we collectively have a better sense of the US/Canada market.

If you don’t participate, you may be left off the rankings … when you really should be up there!