Digital Signage In Bars And Restaurants Can Boost Sales By 80+%: Vendor Research

May 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The CMS software firm Yodeck has released results of research work that suggests the use of digital signage inside and/or outside by restaurants, cafés, and bars dramatically boosts sales.

It’s clear, notes Yodeck in a published summary, “that sharing practical information in an eating or drinking environment impacts sales and customer satisfaction, which can, in turn, keep customers coming back for more. For example, of respondents who display practical information (e.g., opening hours, menu changes) on screens, 77% say it increases sales. Meanwhile, of business owners who use digital signage to display product information (e.g., supplier content, calorie count, roasting practices), 82% say it has increased sales while also improving customer satisfaction (77%).”

The company ran a survey that generated 100 responses from industry people across the US, with the highest response rates from the south and west.

On the business side, 37% of respondents say they use digital signage for customer-facing content, while 44% say they use digital signage for customer-facing and employee communications. This demonstrates how digital signage can be equally effective for customers and employees in the restaurant, bar, and food services industry.

At the time of our survey, 53% of business owners said they implemented digital signage to display digital menu boards. Similarly, 58% of our sample said they employed digital signage as a sales and marketing tool. With a focus on the consumer, 27% said they adopted digital signage to entertain customers or encourage social sharing (21%). In terms of the internal procedures of their business, 25% of respondents said they acquired digital signage to streamline operations.

Overall, most industry professionals we surveyed said they could determine the business value of their digital signage. In fact, over 80% think digital signage for food & drinks promotions and offers increases sales, upselling and cross-selling. Specifically, 80% of business owners state digital signage has increased the percent of customers who place an order.

Interestingly, because I always wonder about the impacts of subscription content and social media on screens, “75% of respondents say digital signage improves their customer experience when screens display engaging content such as news tickers & alerts, YouTube videos, TV shows, etc., while they wait for their food. Likewise, 74% of business owners who took our survey think digital signage reduces perceived wait times for people waiting in line.”

“In a similar vein, of respondents who repurpose social media content (e.g., social media feed, social media wall) on screens, 75% say they have benefited from increased sales. Additionally, of business owners who use digital signage to personalize screens for events (e.g., show live sports, congratulatory messages for diners celebrating events), 81% believe it has increased sales and improved customer satisfaction.”

