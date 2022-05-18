What Digital Signage Nerds Should See For First Time Back To Vegas In Ages

May 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It will have been three years, I think, since I was last in Las Vegas – a city I’m usually in two or three times in a calendar year. Much has changed and much has been added since COVID lockdowns cancelled events or made business travel even less enticing. But I will be there for InfoComm, and I’m thinking about what I want to see when I have time away from the trade show venue.

Here’s my rundown of what’s new and I want to see. I’d welcome other suggestions for my informal tour (InfoComm, by the way, has a set of formal tours if you want to do something more structured):

MSG Sphere – The giant sphere is not yet open, but the entertainment venue going up over by the big ferris wheel will be covered in LED light sticks on the exterior ball and the inside will have the largest LED screen on the planet. Maybe MSG can provide a quiet peek inside, he says, fluttering his eyelashes.

Area 15 – I am admittedly old and can’t get my head around Meow Wolf and what the immersive art experience is all about. Even the name stumps me. But it is among the key stops in an entertainment area called Area 15, which is also home to the Vegas iteration of Illuminarium, a big, immersive projection-mapping and audio experience.

Resorts World – This is that new casino resort on the north strip between the Fashion Show Mall and Circus Circus. One face of the hotel is a giant, low-ish rez LED display, and there is some interesting stuff inside the new property, like a big mirror ball.

Circa Resort – This Fremont Street casino resort has a vast LED display on a rooftop pool deck. The screen is 135 feet wide, and there is an even bigger screen inside, in the sports book area.

Fremont Canopy – It’s been upgraded, using custom LED tech from Watchfire.

Caesars Forum – This is a new meetings facility not at the Caesars Palace resort but across the strip, over by the Sphere and next to the Sands Expo. It has a big LG (I think) corner display in the common area (and probably other stuff).

LVCC tunnel – The people-mover benefits of those tunnels running people between halls in Tesla sedans could be debated for hours, but setting that aside, I want to see the pick-up points, which have some big LED signage. The big Samsung display in the new part of the LVCC is also on my must-see list.

Linq Casino – This older but updated hotel on the middle of the strip invested in a lot of LED signage and data-generated creative from Refik Anadol.

I know there was a big refresh in the domestic baggage area of the airport, but I’m coming in at the comparably serene international terminal, so won’t see that.

There are no doubt other jobs – big and small – around the city worth seeing, so let me know. It’s a city that’s all about eye candy and wow factor, so someone’s always doing something. I’ll try to take pix and relay them here.