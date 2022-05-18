Minnesota Health Clinic Operator Makes Good Use Of Screens Across Expanding Footprint

May 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is the set-up used by a Minnesota-based primary healthcare provider – The Good Clinic – to relay patient-facing communications at its locations.

It’s basic stuff, but there are a couple of things to like here:

the operators made the effort and OK’d the expense to design the screen to fit in with its surroundings, using a wood frame instead of just sticking a screen on a wall;

creative done by a graphic designer, and not just templates.

The screen network is in six locations around the Twin Cities, with more planned top open in Denver this year and 30-40 total planned across the US in the next few years. The screens run on Carousel, the CMS developed by Tightrope Media Systems, which is local to the Twin Cities. BrightSign boxes do the media play-out.

Director of Technology Mario Rodriguez says The Good Clinic’s rapid growth required a digital signage software solution that could quickly scale as new locations open to patients.

“Our previous system was very basic, and we needed more advanced features that allowed us to publish different content in different zones,” Rodriguez says. “We also wanted to provide each clinic with local control of their digital signage content, considering how quickly we are growing. We will open 30 to 40 additional locations nationwide over the next few years, all of which will be added to our digital signage network.”

I think zones is a bad idea, at least at this tidy reception area set-up, but not my decision.

Carousel Cloud provides the seamless scalability and centralized management capabilities that Rodriguez sought, but its intuitive user interface provides the most value for the two-person marketing team that creates content and manages the network. “We liked how the user interface gives non-technical users a frictionless experience,” he says. “We can easily build slides and deploy them to the appropriate clinics. That was a key factor in choosing Carousel Cloud, in addition to its advanced functionality and features.”

Carousel content for The Good Clinic’s network includes healthcare tips, information about upcoming events (such as seminars on nutrition and mindfulness), reminders to book preventive care appointments, reminder about ongoing and seasonal services (e.g., acute care services, flu shots), and information about items the clinic sells in its retail environment, such as supplements and essential oils. The Good Clinic also runs regular messaging about health awareness month activities, such as National Heart Month or National Cancer Awareness Month, with calls to action to check in with the clinic’s nurse practitioners with questions. Carousel Cloud’s built-in templates, Rodriguez explains, streamlines the creation of this content significantly.

Rodriguez has longer-term aspirations of personalizing content to patients in the consulting rooms. “We’d like to have their name automatically pop up with a welcome message, and then introduce topics that they may want to discuss during their visit with the practitioner.”