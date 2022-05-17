Christie Digital Acquires Assets Of Brass Roots Technologies

May 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Christie Digital Systems has acquired the assets of the Texas technology firm Brass Roots Technologies, picking up its IP and talent in the areas of advanced optics and electronics for high-performance display and imaging systems.

Employees now work for Christie, but operations will remain in Allen, TX, working under the Christie name.

“The purchase of Brass Roots Technologies’ assets will help diversify and advance Christie’s own engineering capabilities,” says Zoran Veselic, president and chief technology officer, Christie. “We welcome Brass Roots Technologies’ talented engineers and design team, who will join our existing teams to explore future technologies together.”

Started in 2009, the Brass Roots people are experts in “developing differentiated solutions that integrate advanced optics, mechanics and electronics and have varied industry knowledge including video, entertainment, imaging, medical, telecommunications, and defense/military imaging.”

Says Christie in announcing the deal:

“The Brass Roots Technologies staff will enhance the engineering offering with a skill set that includes system architecture, optical design and analysis, mechanical design, electronic hardware and FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) firmware design, software development, in house CNC fabrication, prototype assembly and functional tests and verification. The team’s experience also includes DLP, LCD and LCoS projection systems, LED video walls, digital projection optical systems based on lamps, LED, laser phosphor, and laser illumination, lenses and ultra-high frame rate projection.”

Christie’s head office is in Orange County, CA, but much and perhaps most of its R&D work is done at its big office and plant in Kitchener, ON, about 90 minutes south of Toronto (or four weeks, if there is traffic).