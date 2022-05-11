Trison Kills It With Custom Creative At ISE 2022 Stand

May 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I have seen so many trade show booths that had amazing displays and so-so content that is remains refreshing and encouraging when I come across an exhibitor that put the necessary budget into making the displays look good with fresh, purpose-designed creative.

This is a corner of the Spanish integrator Trison’s stand at Integrated Systems Europe this week in Barcelona. The company, which has a large business unit that does creative, doing forced perspective/anamorphic 3D-ish illusions on a 90-degree angle corner LED display.

There are at least two pieces: a cranky gorilla and a very large snake.

Big hat tip for thinking through what to show on the screens, instead the oft-followed pattern of exhibitors putting up big screens and then digging around for material that might look good on it.

There’s also a terrifying video of Trison’s Peter Critchley (Trison acquired his UK firm Beaver) inside one of those Proto hologram-ish transparent LCD units. Visions of The Full Monty popped into my head and I’ll never be the same. ;-]