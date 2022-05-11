Trison Kills It With Custom Creative At ISE 2022 Stand
May 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes
I have seen so many trade show booths that had amazing displays and so-so content that is remains refreshing and encouraging when I come across an exhibitor that put the necessary budget into making the displays look good with fresh, purpose-designed creative.
This is a corner of the Spanish integrator Trison’s stand at Integrated Systems Europe this week in Barcelona. The company, which has a large business unit that does creative, doing forced perspective/anamorphic 3D-ish illusions on a 90-degree angle corner LED display.
There are at least two pieces: a cranky gorilla and a very large snake.
Big hat tip for thinking through what to show on the screens, instead the oft-followed pattern of exhibitors putting up big screens and then digging around for material that might look good on it.
There’s also a terrifying video of Trison’s Peter Critchley (Trison acquired his UK firm Beaver) inside one of those Proto hologram-ish transparent LCD units. Visions of The Full Monty popped into my head and I’ll never be the same. ;-]
Hey Dave – thanks for sharing. Watching creative content is so entertaining.
Question: Have you ever seen video (and could you post if Yes) a video of what these displays look like when the viewer is not in the sweet-spot for the forced perspective? I’ve seen a few of these forced perspective videos now, but haven’t been able to catch one in person yet. What does it look like to the viewers as they pass it from side to side?
Thanks – Jeremy
I have not personally, because these have mostly popped up in the last couple of years, and the only traveling I’ve done is to Costco. The honest folks doing this work always point out that there is a sweet spot, but there are vendors of varying sizes trying to market “naked eye 3D LED” displays, when the illusions are entirely the function of the creative.
Answer: it looks bloom in’ awful. One stand at ISE had a dancing robot on a mix of floor tiles and a corner. When you looked from straight ahead to be honest it just looked flat. But from any appreciable angle it looked like his legs were broken. I would say it looked worse that a flat screen as soon as you were even 10 degrees off the sweet angle.