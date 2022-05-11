Peerless-AV Broadens Custom LED Mounting Capabilities Via Acquisition Of ADF Visual Display Products

May 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Chicago-based display technology manufacturer Peerless-AV has broadened its display mounting capabilities into custom LED work, through the acquisition of the southern California firm ADF Visual Display Products.

ADF has specialized in engineering and then building some of the more high profile and challenging direct view LED deployment jobs out there. The company has been acting as “a discreet OEM design and manufacturing partner for two of the industry’s best known dvLED infrastructure companies.”

“Our dvLED business exploded virtually overnight. We began partnering with ADF on projects where our capacity simply would not allow us to do it in house,” says John Potts CEO of Peerless-AV. “After seeing the quality of the ADF product, for both ourselves as well as another significant name in the industry, we realized that they were the logical addition to our company to facilitate our dynamic growth.”

Says Peerless in announcing the deal:

Some of the most high-profile projects to feature ADF’s engineering and manufacturing expertise include a dvLED video wall at a sports book in Las Vegas. The video wall measures 140 W x 12 H (4,166 Sq Ft) with a total 1680 dvLED displays, configured as a flat to wall into 90-degree concave curve into a flat to wall, as well as a 73 x 5 conical overhead lobby array, where the displays are trapezoidal. ADF’s most recent custom dvLED design feat for Peerless-AV is a 183 x 5 (288 ft x 8.86 ft), 915 cabinets, 313.26degree cylinder, fully floating system attached to a university building wall in Morocco.

“Peerless-AV has long been the go-to provider as an infrastructure and accessory partner to the best in the industry, managing complex, competitive environments. We look forward to expanding our in-house capabilities to be a more agile and holistic partner for the totality of dvLED infrastructure needs,” adds Nick Belcore, EVP at Peerless-AV.

ADF says its founder, Lou Mannick, says the future for this work is shifting from stacking and tiling display cabinets to using lighter, more flexible chassis. “Lou believes where we once positioned cabinets, we must urgently focus on the new paradigm of positioning pixels. This dovetails with ADF becoming Peerless AV, as we turn the page and embark on the next chapter in covering building surfaces with brilliant dvLED pixels,” says Edward Warner, General Manager of ADF.

This makes sense. Peerless-AV has a long list of established products for volume-based jobs like wall-mounting large LCDs or all-in-one LEDs, and for use-cases that require a lot of same-sized screens, like menu and FIDS airport displays. It has in-house custom design, but rolling in ADF allows it to take on work that is anything but routine. Interestingly, the company perhaps best known for custom LED video wall solutions is RP Visual Solutions, which is maybe 25 mins down a freeway in Anaheim. ADF is in the Torrance area.