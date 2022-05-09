DSF Plans May 24 Networking Event In Chicago, Sync’d With Big Restaurant Trade Show

May 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation is back to organizing regional Meet and Mingle events, and has one planned for later this month in Chicago.

The networking event coincides with the National Restaurant Association trade show, and will be – very suitably – at a restaurant/bar called The Irish Nobleman.

Details: May 24th at 6:30 pm, at 1367 W Erie Street, which is west of the central business district. Registration includes two (2) drink tickets, appetizers, and short education program. Hungry people are encouraged to stick around for dinner, though that’s not included in the tickets (obvious, I know, but …)

The DSF Meet and Mingle will be attended by industry professionals, including:

DSF Board Members;

DSF Advisory Council;

Designers, Consultants, and Integrators;

End-users;

Special invitees from the National Restaurant Association Show.

This event is being hosted by the DSF Advisory Council, in conjunction with The Irish Nobleman, SinkTech, and the Chicago Bar Shop.

This is the registration page …

The Chicago area is a hub for digital signage and pro AV – with LG and NEC (Sharp NEC now) having substantial offices there, as well as Peerless AV, Coates and numerous other companies. A mixer held at NEC’s offices four-five years back, out in the burbs, drew one of the biggest Meet and Mingle crowds to date. So this should do well.