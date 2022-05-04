Embed Signage Partners With Nexmosphere On Interactive Sensors And Controls For Digital Signage

May 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The UK digital signage CMS firm embed signage has worked a deal with the Dutch firm Nexmosphere to directly integrate with that company’s interactive sensors, controls and software platform.

A handful of competing CMS companies already have partnerships, but embed says this is distinct. “With the integration in embed, users simply use the built-in drop downs, sliders, and other UI elements to easily build their experiences, without having to reference the Nexmosphere API. This, paired with embed’s existing features and Analytics capabilities, offers a truly compelling package for managing creative digital experiences.”

“We’ve been working with Nexmosphere on a variety of projects in the past few years and the expanse of possibilities for creating exciting interactive experiences is truly impressive,” says embed’s Drew Harding. “We wanted to make this easily accessible to all of our users so, as well as supporting commands sent as ASCII + HEX in embed, we have taken away the complexity of referencing the Nexmosphere API and instead built-in the functionality for each sensor and LED directly to the CMS. This eliminates a significant technical barrier and opens up the creative possibilities to a much wider audience – we’re delighted to announce this partnership”

Supported Nexmosphere sensors and LED control include RFID, wireless pickup, wired pickup, snappers, presence, proximity, motion, colour, temperature, humidity, light and AirGesture sensors, AirButton, touch and push-buttons, as well as RGBW, X-Wave, and LightMark LED control. The work with embed’s player applications for Windows, macOS and BrightSign, with further OS platform support under development.

Nexmosphere is at ISE in Barcelona next week at Booth: 6G255