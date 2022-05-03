Reflect Founder Schmitt, COO Sanders Move On In Wake Of CRI Merger

May 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It looks like the inevitable shakeout has now happened in the wake of Reflect Systems merging and being rolled into Creative Realities, with Linkedin notifications popping up that show President and Founder Matt Schmitt has left the blended company, along with COO Bob Sanders.

Schmitt left after 20+ years with Reflect back in February, while Sanders did a few months in the blended entity as Chief Strategy Officer at CRI.

Both have signed on with a company outside the industry that does sales training, Schmitt as CTO and Sanders as CEO.

A bit unfortunate to see someone like Schmitt, around since the early days of this business and deeply experienced, leaving the sector. But merged companies rarely need two presidents and two COOs.