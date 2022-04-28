Billboard-Maker Media Resources New Solution Compels Endlessly-Pooping Birds To Flock Off

April 28, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Toronto-area analog and digital sign firm Media Resources has developed an interesting partnership to use and sell tech that’s specifically designed to keep birds away from billboards.

The company says it now has an “industry-exclusive distributorship” for Flock Off, described as a one-of-a-kind bird mitigation system that keeps birds away from billboards and other structures without harming them.

Says the PR:

Designed to work with any migratory bird species, Flock Off has been proven with pigeons, osprey, seagulls, vultures, crows, hawks, cockatoos, woodpeckers, and many others. The system’s unique, patent-pending technology emits a harmless frequency that disrupts the birds’ ability to read flight patterns within several feet of the structure, giving it a feeling of vertigo that makes landing nearly impossible. As a result, it permanently seeks alternative paths and ultimately alternative landing and roosting spots.

Unlike spikes, nets, poisons, electrified wire, plastic owls, lasers, and noisemakers, Flock Off actually works LONG TERM. It is harmless to the birds, harmless to humans, and harmless to other animals. The unit is easy to install, adaptable to any structure formation, aesthetically pleasing, silent and low-profile. The system has been installed in the most challenging of environments, including extreme cold and heat.

“The Flock Off and Media Resources Inc. relationship felt like a natural partnership early on,” says John Smalley, CEO of Flock Off. “As we considered multiple credible and impressive potential partnerships, MRI’s focus on innovation and challenging the status quo, proved to be right in line with Flock Off’s core values.”

The solution works for as much as 500 linear feet of structure and is in use on more than 10,000 structures, including commercial, residential, agricultural, billboards, signal towers, solar panels, and sports venues.

So why is this important in the contest of outdoor digital signage and digital OOH displays? Poop.

If you own pretty much anything – such as a car or house – you will know that birds poop a lot. If a flock takes a liking to a particular structure, they’ll regularly hang out there and, well, poop. And poop.

That can cause damage to electronics and basically gunk things up. Cleaning that is neither fun nor all that safe, in health terms, for field techs. So if something can keep them from landing and staying, that makes the problem largely fly away.

It’s an interesting add-on for Media Resources, which also markets a solution that mitigates issues with light trespass – basically situations where the light from digital boards illuminates living rooms and bedrooms of nearby homes.