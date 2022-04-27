Watch: Midtown NYC Office Block Gets Fantastic Digital Makeover In Common Spaces

April 27, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is a fantastic example of a corporate client buying entirely into the advice that creative should drive the decisions and designs when using technology as an architectural design feature.

The big NYC commercial property developer Vornado Realty Trust engaged Montreal’s Moment Factory to rethink the lobby and common spaces experience at PENN 1, a midtown Manhattan office tower that was long known as One Penn Plaza. It is close to Penn Station and has a health amount of co-working space – but little evidence of the insane, how-did-anything-get-done atmosphere of WeWork (watch WeCrashed).