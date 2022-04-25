82 LED Displays Sync’d For One Night Swarovski Branding Event At Saudi Retail Complex

April 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Wow. Just wow.

This is a screen takeover done for the crystal glass brand Swarovski – a VERY ambitious one-night branding event at a retail complex.

It is sync’d content across 82 screens of varying shapes and scales. The on-screen content was developed and delivered by the Belgian creative technology shop Bureau Beatrice, which recently opened offices in the Middle East. The Linkedin post doesn’t say where, but this is almost certainly the The Riyadh City Boulevard development in Saudi Arabia, which opened last year.

I say Wow here because of the sheer scale, and the budget that would be involved in putting this together.