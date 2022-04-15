LG Adds Three Tanning Booth-Bright In-Window LCDs To US Commercial Display Line-Up

April 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

LG has added three tanning booth-bright flat panel displays to its line-up, with the use-cases focused on applications like in-window displays for QSR operations and street-level retail.

The units – 49, 55 and 75 inches – are rated at 4,000 nit brightness, which is as bright or brighter than many purely outdoor-rated LCD displays that are used for DOOH ads and directory applications.

LG has also introduced a 21.5-inch 1080p outdoor display that is 1,500 nits and IP56 rugged, intended for “kiosks, service counters, drive-thrus, public transit or any close-quarters environments.”

The super-bright window displays – part of the LG XS4 series – have something called Quarter Wave Plate technology, which counteracts viewability issues when people look at screens while wearing polarized sunglasses. The 75-incher is also 4K.

“Some environments require purpose-built digital displays, and there may be no environment more demanding than operating in direct sunlight,” says Dan Smith, VP business development for LG Business Solutions USA, in PR. “Not only do these displays produce up to 4,000 nits of screen brightness to enable exterior viewing in daylight, they are also designed to quickly dissipate heat produced by direct sunlight that can damage less-specialized displays.”

The displays are all smart and run webOS. An interesting wrinkle – perhaps common but new to me: For multi-display installations, one display can be set as the “master” to control brightness for multiple units, allowing all to exhibit the same brightness even when one display’s light sensor is blocked, but the others are not. Without this capability, each display adjusts individually, and passing shadows can cause adjacent displays to project noticeably different brightness levels.