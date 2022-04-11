OAAA Suggests OOH Ads Noticed Much More Now Than Pre-Pandemic
April 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes
New research from the Out Of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and the market research firm Harris suggest Americans are noticing out of home advertising much more now than pre-pandemic, and particularly so with younger generations and in big cityies.
The latest OAAA and Harris Poll research says “43% of US adult consumers are noticing OOH ads more than before the pandemic, and that number jumps to 59 percent with Millennials, 62 percent in cities with populations of one million plus, and 63 percent with Gen Z. Consumer mobility continues to grow with four of five workers reporting they’ll be commuting at least part time this spring, and almost two-thirds (63%) report they’ll be commuting daily.”
The OAAA material doesn’t get into why this is the case, and I have no idea. I could see it being up from lockdown periods, but this is suggesting way more people seeing OOH media more than before COVID turned up. Maybe people are just happy to be out and noticing what’s around them more than before???
Taking a shot at the industry’s main competitor for ad dollars, the research also suggests “consumers are reporting high levels of annoyance and fatigue with ad-sponsored digital media content. About eighty percent (78%) of consumers state they are annoyed with ads that interrupt their viewing, listening, and reading experiences.”
The only thing surprising there is that 22% of those interviewed are not irritated by interstitial ads.
Details and other insights provided by the OAAA in a recent newsletter:
Commuting Continues to Grow Among Workers
- 80% plan to commute at least part time this Spring
- 84% plan to commute at least part time this Summer
- 63% plan to commute daily this Spring, rising to 64% in Summer
Rising Consumer Comfort with All Modes of Transportation
- 74% of Millennials in cities of 1M+ population feel safe traveling by train
- 69% of adults feel safe flying
- Over 60% of adults feel safe using ride share or taxis
- 58% in cities of 1M+ population feel safe traveling by subway
Consumers Noticing OOH Ads More Compared to Pre-Pandemic
- 43% of adult consumers
- 59% of Millennials
- 62% in cities of 1M+ population
- 63% of Gen Z
Consumers are Annoyed by Ad Sponsored Digital Media Content and Feeling Device Fatigue
- 78% are annoyed with ads that interrupt viewing, listening, and reading experiences
- 73% are concerned about personal security and data when using online devices
- 68% frequently skip online ads due to digital device burnout
- 43% are actively trying to spend less time on their phone, computer, or reduce TV viewing
