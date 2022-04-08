116-Foot Tall LED Ribbons Front Expanded Phoenix-Area Casino Resort Tower

April 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This a super-nice integration of big LED on the side of a casino resort hotel in the Phoenix area – a 116 foot tall set of wavy 10mm pitch LED ribbon blended with an identifying sign for the property.

The LED technology at the expanded Wild Horse Pass casino in Chandler is from Toronto-based Media Resources, and the project was put in with the help of Yesco. Montreal’s iGotcha Media is driving the content.

There’s lots to like about this, from the way it works with the building and introduces shape (we’ve all seen office blocks and hotels that just have a big rectangle stuck on one face) to the custom content. The project is reminiscent of another job done by Media Resources for a Hard Rock casino property in Sacramento.