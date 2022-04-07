Workplace-Focused Appspace Reports 211% Revenue Growth Through Pandemic Period; New CEO, Too

April 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The software and services firm Appspace, which has evolved its pitch from digital signage “unified workplace experience platform,” has taken the interesting step of pushing out a press release trumpeting “several key growth milestones.”

The Dallas-based company, which like most tech companies these days has people all over the place, says revenues have grown by 211% in the past two years, and that it has signed up more than 325 new customers in the past 12 months.

Appspace also says it is hiring up a storm: “Appspace increased the number of new roles by 26% in 2021 with plans to add 20% more newly created positions by the end of this year.”

I reference all this as an “interesting step” because most software companies in this sector, unless they are publicly traded and mandated to come clean by regulators, won’t provide financial information beyond saying “Everything’s Awesome!”

The details are paired with an announcement about the company’s position on the latest Inc. magazine rating of growing companies. Appspace landed in 55th position on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for this accomplishment, and I’d like to thank the entire team at Appspace whose dedication and commitment have made this possible,” says Tony DiBenedetto, CEO, Appspace. “Today, organizations need to provide a better workplace experience for every employee, from frontline workers to hybrid workers, regardless of where they’re working or what devices they’re using. Appspace is the only vendor with an all-in-one platform that can make this a reality for organizations.”

If you have been around this business a while, you’ll know Appspace was marketed for many years as an enterprise digital signage software platform. But it pivoted/evolved/refined its message to focus on the vertical of workplaces (which was smart), and now calls what it does a “unified workplace experience platform, combining space reservation, a modern intranet, digital signage, and more. Appspace provides organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged.”

That last bit – providing “organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged” – may have a lot to do with the growth being seen, as most knowledge-based companies through the pandemic saw much of their workforces shift from in-office to at-home, presenting all kinds of communication challenges.

The company also recently announced a new CEO (which I did not know about until I saw his name in the Inc. release):

Appspace, the first unified workplace experience platform, today announced that veteran tech executive Tony DiBenedetto has been appointed as the company’s new CEO. DiBenedetto has served as chair of the Appspace board of directors since 2020. Brandon Miles, co-founder, and former CEO for the past 20 years, will transition to the Appspace board of directors and continue to advise the company on product strategies.

Before joining Appspace, DiBenedetto was the founder and CEO of Tribridge, a global technology company specializing in software and services. For 19 years, he led the strategic direction, vision, and the acquisition of several companies, resulting in an annual growth rate of over 40 percent. Following the acquisition of Tribridge by DXC Technology in 2017, DiBenedetto served on the board of directors for several high-growth tech companies representing SaaS platforms, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

“Brandon and the leadership team have established a great foundation for Appspace and helped secure its position as the first unified workplace experience platform,” said DiBenedetto. “Appspace’s customer-centric product strategy has led to a platform that is unrivaled in the market. I’m incredibly optimistic about the company’s future and our plans to provide customers across the globe with everything they need for a completely connected workplace.”