Mvix Adds In-House Media Services Division; Brings On Industry Vet Ryno Colyn

April 6, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Washington, DC-area CMS software firm Mvix has broadened its offer beyond software and hardware to now also include in-house media services – bringing on a director of user experience and now offering everything from custom creative to managed services.

Industry vet Ryno Colyn has been hired on to run Mvix’s new Interactive Media Services Division, which will “combine effective content strategy with client-focused managed care services resulting in effective communication with measurable return.”

Based in stunning Cape Town, South Africa, Colyn has more than 18 years of experience in digital signage, and was most recently with another company, Moving Tactics.

The PR says:

Ryno Colyn has deployed relevant content strategy, custom animation, and interactive experiences on touch screen devices for Edgars, Adidas, KFC, Old Mutual, MTN, and more. His expertise focuses on aligning innovative digital experiences with business objectives and brand guidelines. Colyn will spearhead the same at the newly-established Mvix Interactive Media Services Division.

A winning content strategy has many components, but to Colyn, nothing is more important than relevancy. “Relevant content will offer significantly greater value to clients and will ensure future engagement,” says Colyn.

Colyn will nurture and expand Mvix relationships primarily focusing on retail, banking, education, healthcare, and corporate communications verticals. Through the new Interactive Media Services Division, clients will be able to engage visitors with innovative and customizable user interfaces paired with Mvix’s content-rich digital signage software and players. Ryno’s extensive experience in managing large-scale experiential projects will bolster and support Mvix’s vision for future-forward interactive media solutions that will evolve Mvix’s B2B business in the Pro-AV space.

“Our market’s increasing demand for relevant, ROI-heavy content strategies drives our Media Services team to consistently innovate,” says Mvix EVP Mike Kilian. “Colyn’s global track record in this arena will help clients achieve unprecedented success in maximizing outcomes with their multi-channel interactive experiences.”

With this new division, Mvix will expand its efforts in cultivating long-term partnerships with strategic systems integrators and distribution partners. It will also focus on driving engagement for interactive media solutions continuing its mission to provide creative and content-rich full-service digital signage solutions to its clients.