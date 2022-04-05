New Global Lego HQ Includes What Appears To Be A Giant LED-Clad Lego Brick Chandelier

April 5, 2022 by Dave Haynes

After five years of planning and construction, the new global headquarters of LEGO was officially opened today in Billund, Denmark – with one of the design features being what appears to be a set of suspended four-sided LEDs above a central court that are shaped to look like giant Lego bricks.

The whole campus takes on a playful, plastic Lego look, which must have been a blast for C.F. Møller Architects to scheme up.

The campus, says Lego, spans 54,000 square metres, creating an innovative workplace for about 2,000 staffers, and a home away from home for all LEGO Group colleagues across the world.

An important element in LEGO Campus is the ‘People House’ a concept developed in close collaboration with employees that provides a space for all colleagues to network and play during and after working hours.

With initial designs first developed in 2014, the ‘People House’ is just one of the many features across the campus that enables a more flexible environment to work and play and is reflective of the hybrid working style that is in place across the LEGO Group. Created as a place for relaxation, inspiration and recharging, the ‘People House’ features facilities including: a state-of-the-art fitness studio, creative workshop space, a LEGO homestay for visiting employees, a cinema, outside park and activity zone, kitchen for communal cooking and networking and a health clinic. Employees’ families are also welcome to use the facilities.

I can’t find anything expressly saying these are LED displays, but in looking over some of the images, the visuals change from shot to shot.