MLB’s Mets Partner With Samsung To Upgrade Displays, IPTV At Home Park

April 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

On the heels of word that the Toronto Blue Jays MLB team has seen its ballpark upgraded with a lot of LED comes news that another team – the New York Mets – have also unveiled a big digital upgrade at their ballpark, Citi Field.

The ballpark in Queens has added a bunch of LED in the seating bowl and facing outside, as well as 300 LCDs around the venue. The upgrades are the first of two phases, with more technology going in for the 2023 season.

The Jays used Daktronics for its LED but the Mets have a broad display and software partnership with Samsung that is touted as creating “the most technologically advanced stadium in the major leagues.”

“On opening day, fans will enjoy an elevated game day experience in the Mets iconic ballpark with our one-of-a-kind displays and solutions,”says Harry Patz, SVP and GM of Samsung’s Display Division. “We’re just at phase one, but already fans can see how we’re working with The Mets to transform a once static display environment into a dynamic digital experience – and what’s even more exciting is that the best is yet to come.”

The PR adds:

As they enter the ballpark this season, Mets fans will be greeted by high-definition screens throughout Citi Field that deliver stunning clarity – even in direct sunlight – immersing them in the action from any area of the ballpark. Additionally, the number of cameras in the stadium has tripled, meaning more real-time action will be captured from every angle. The ballpark has also been equipped with double the number of slow-motion replay systems, allowing the Mets to immediately deliver fans with endless angles of the players’ pitches, hits and big catches directly to the in-stadium Samsung screens in brilliant clarity.

“Our partnership with Samsung is a significant investment from our owner Steve Cohen to bring the most state-of-the-art technology to the ballpark and provide our fans an even better experience at Citi Field,” says Mets CTO Mark Brubaker. “The quality of these upgrades and integration into the daily experience for our fans make Citi Field an industry leader when it comes to the most innovative technological displays.”

Later this year, Samsung will update the Promenade, Premium and 100 levels ribbon boards – from the dugouts to the bullpen and even the clubhouse. These are the first steps in a multi-year digital transformation of Citi Field that will also include the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, and in 2023, a dynamic new centerfield scoreboard.

The new stuff for 2022:

12,000 sq. feet of Samsung Direct View LED Displays throughout the Stadium

5 levels of Samsung LED ribbon boards designed to deliver dynamic, synchronized content including the Promenade, Premium and 100 levels ribbon boards

~300 Samsung LCD screens around the Ballpark

An immersive new IPTV system that utilizes Samsung’s MagicINFO software

Triple the number of cameras capturing real-time action from every angle

Double the number of slow-motion replay systems

Complete digital conversion from statics screens at the Taste of the City Food Court

New high-definition Samsung screens in the dugouts to the bullpen and even the clubhouse

Enhanced digital displays in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda

And for 2023: