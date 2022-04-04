Here’s The Technical Details On That Interesting Mosaic LED Wall At Verizon Hub In Boston

April 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

More details have come available on that interesting LED mosaic video wall that went in at Verizon’s new Executive Briefing Center in Boston, which opened last fall.

The LED display technology for the innovation hub is custom work done by Nanolumens, working off a design concept from Gensler and executed by AVI-SPL and DCL (Design Communications Ltd.)

A Nanolumens study says the project started as a design concept that first had to be validated as being possible: “The concept was to have a main 16:9 display that splayed out from the main display to create an industrial, deconstructed, video wall display that looked like a circuit board. It needed to have a clean aesthetic, but also seem industrial with parts and cabling exposed – like a TV had exploded … intentionally. The industry has coined a phrase for this as “Tech-o-rating”, and the result was a very tech-forward design with form and functionality.”

The big challenge for Atlanta-based Nanolumens was coming up with a way to make its thin, tile-like Nixels – which are usually grouped on backplates – as small single units to realize the scattered look. They had to come up with a new chassis design for these smaller units, as well as all the electronics to tie them together.

Former industrial designer and product developer, Dan Rossborough, loves digging into complex projects at Nanolumens. Dan, Director of Nanolumens’ SPG, along with Nanolumens engineers, immediately noted that this project could have many challenges but they also knew they had the experience and knowledge to sidestep any of these hurdles. It took four months to develop a new product topology for Nanolumens’ Nixel, that would serve as the base of this design.

A mockup of a mitered chassis on a single Nixel was created to emulate independent “Orphan Nixels”, a phrase Dan would coin to describe the Nixel satellite displays that were independent of the main video display. Together with Nanolumens’ R&D team, the SPG developed a “daughter-board” that could be affixed to the back of a Nixel. They attached a receive card so that it could be treated as if it were a full array. This bespoke idea left dealing with power and data ports simple.

The stand-alone Nixels have their own chassis and on-board data to allow you to stretch and form any array you can imagine, each programmed with its own offset on two coordinated 4K content rasters (32:9 aspect ratio). The Orphan Nixels, housed on bespoke 3D printed FDM chassis, are fully-front-serviceable on 6-axis adjustable telescoping aluminum mount brackets and power/data tethers on rods to the main body. The main display body: mitered top, bottom, and sides to make the whole array appear to be floating, all made possible by our patented Frame-and-Skin Topology.

The Orphan Nixel Chassis were 3D printed and designed with room for the daughter board and Nixel. A custom mount bracket with 4 axis-adjustment with pitch and yaw to precisely calibrate the new PCB designed Nixels. Prior to using these 3D printed chassis, they were tested with thermal dynamics in mind, and the design proved to be solid.

This complex design required the team to work within the constraints of a concave sound attenuating wall made with MDF. Nanolumens couldn’t mount to it, so they had to mount through it. Spacers were used to compress the substrate behind it to allow for precise alignment of the main display and its orphan Nixels. These orphaned 1.5mm Nixels aligned independently with a tolerance of less than a tenth of a millimeter on a grid face that aligns them precisely.

Another element that aided in the design phase was a mock-up developed at Gensler’s Design Lab, with a section that was approximately 8 feet wide by 2 feet tall as proof of concept. Nanolumens also hired a media artist to aid in the content mapping of this complex videowall. This, along with a strategic cross-functional team led by Nanolumens’ CEO, Ney Corsino, led to a successful project installation.

The Verizon Hub project utilized Nanolumens’ 1.5mm Nixel in an array that was approximately 17.85’ wide x 12.6” tall. The 1.5mm Nixel has become the standard for high-end fine pixel pitch dvLED products. The main videowall section is 16:9, as were each of the circuit-board style “wings”. And although it has been some time since Nanolumens used 9mm LED panels indoors, they also provided a ceiling suspended videowall. This was more of a lighting feature to create ambience in the space. This videowall adds almost a diffused mirror effect of the larger curved display for the Innovation Center.

Nice, very different project. It’s a reminder that while large scale video walls are impressive, smaller, cozier ones nested into design spaces and done a little different can be impactful, as well.