LCD Video Wall Market Demand Up Despite Perceived Migration To Direct View LED: Research

March 31, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a case of perception not being reality, with research data suggesting the LCD video wall market is seeing very solid growth at the moment, even though it might seem like the large format display business has shifted heavily from flat panels to direct view LED. However, it looks like a lot of the video wall growth is in control rooms, not public displays.

The research firm Omdia‘s Public Display Market Tracker data for Q4 of 2021 says the LCD video wall market (factoring out China) saw 36.2% Year on Year growth in the final quarter of last year, led by business in Asia, Oceania and Western Europe. In China, growth was slowed because of the country’s zero-COVID policy, says Omdia.

Of course, the last two years have been seriously weird and numbers that suggest boom times may be more about recovery from periods when sales and shipments all but stopped.

For all of 2021, the worldwide market recovered by 9.0% in 2021, led by Hikvision, Samsung, Dahua, and LGE. During the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021, the market share of top four brands (which have bigger than 10% of M/S each) was increased from their market share in 2019 (61.3% in ’19, 68.7% in ’20, and 74.8% in ’21) with strength in supply chain and sales channel management.

“Most brands’ manufacturing and sales returned to normal,” says a summary of the latest data, “and many countries continued to allocate their budget in surveillance and safe city to strengthen their social stability and economy, following the US and Western Europe.”