127 Linear Feet Of Samsung’s The Wall Fill Thai Real Estate Sales Center

March 29, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This would have to be among the largest deployments to date of Samsung’s The Wall – the display giant’s MicroLED-ish premium LED video wall product – now lit up at a Thai property development pavilion.

It fills all four walls of a presentation center for a huge, eco-themed property development going up in Bangkok called The Forestias. The hook of the project is a lot of new-build properties – from villas to condo towers – but in a heavily treed area that stays treed instead of paved for parking. The Forest Pavilion serves as a 360-degree immersive experience to reinforce the theme and mindset of the development.

The video wall is the aggregate of 384 LED cabinets, measuring 127 feet in length across four walls. The walls are just shy of 12 feet high. The resulting resolution is 46,080 x 4,320 pixels.

I reference this as MicroLED-ish, as display nerds will tell you most of the video wall products now being marketed as microLED don’t meet that technical definition. But I’m guessing TeenyLED isn’t going to happen, and the buyers with pockets deep enough to specify these don’t care.

Samsung’s PR describes this as a partnership, which tends to mean a deal was done to reduce the price in return for marketing cooperation and exposure. These kinds of premium displays come at premium prices, so high-profile reference cases are valuable to manufacturers.

Says the PR:

“This is one of the most exciting, world-class collaborations between leaders in novelty and sustainable living. I would like to congratulate all those involved for the strong partnership between Samsung Electronics and Thailand’s largest property development project — The Forestias by MQDC,” says Hyesung Ha, EVP for Visual Display Business at Samsung.

“The Forestias is a sustainable, innovative forested district under MQDC`s founding principle of ‘For All Well-being’ to benefit all life on Earth. Our ‘Chamber of Secrets’ is a world-class, 360° animated theater created by our main partner T&B Media Global Co., for our visitors to experience Thailand’s first community designed for health and happiness of nature, animals and humans. Samsung’s The Wall, a state-of-the-art MicroLED modular technology, enables The Forestias by MQDC to immerse visitors in an experience that feels as close to reality as possible,” says Keerin Chutumstid, President of The Forestias by MQDC.

The ‘Chamber of Secrets’ is the highlight inside The Forest Pavilion which delivers an amazing wrap-around experience surrounding the viewer with vivid images in vibrant-yet-natural colors, enhanced by the cutting-edge innovation of The Wall’s industry-leading picture quality engine which delivers true-to-life imagery.

Samsung’s The Wall is the sole innovation in the 360° animated theater that helps convey a mesmerizing immersive experience showing The Forest Pavilion, which currently functions as the sales gallery and will soon be transformed into a shared learning center for its residents.

Here’s a content clip: