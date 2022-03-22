Axiomtek’s New Palm-Sized PC With AI Chip Seems Well-Suited For Audience Measurement Jobs

March 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Taiwan PC maker Axiomtek has several ruggedized products aimed at markets and use-cases that include digital signage, but a new one caught my eye because of its potential use for computer vision/audience measurement solutions used by retail and DOOH networks.

The company has launched a “palm-sized” PC done in partnership with the artificial intelligence chipmaker Hailo that is meant for use at the edge of networks, doing high-speed video processing. In other words, it would seemingly be very suitable in size and horsepower to use at displays that are doing anonymous video analytics to characterize audiences.

Most of the stuff below is way the hell over my head, but if you embrace specs …

The RSC101 supports the Hailo-8 edge AI processor, featuring up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS), to optimize demanding edge workloads for AI deployments in surveillance and security, intelligent manufacturing, smart agriculture, and transportation. With the support of dual GbE LAN ports for connection with IP cameras, the edge vision system is ready for high-speed video transmission solutions. To address customers’ overall consideration, the Aristotle (RSC101) offers a very competitive price and advanced performance comparable to market-leading brands. The partnership with Hailo offers customers a new vision of AI solutions focused on smart city applications.

Benefiting from the powerful 26 TOPS AI performance, the Aristotle (RSC101) allows customers to connect multiple camera interfaces for their AI inference solutions. To help users easily manage the most optimized deployment in their budget, the resilient edge AI system is powered by the high-performance Intel® Elkhart Lake processors and comes with one DDR4 SO-DIMM slot for up to 32GB of system memory. It also has one M.2 Key B 2242 SSD slot (SATA3) to meet the customer’s diverse storage needs. To meet the remote access needs of edge AI applications, this Intel® Atom-based vision edge system comes with an M.2 Key B 3052 slot for 5G connection, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and a SIM slot.

“The Aristotle (RSC101) is accelerated by the best-in-class Hailo-8 AI chip to support the demands of emerging AI applications at the edge. We are proud to have the advanced 26 TOPS AI performance on the RSC101. The system architecture we design can be flexibly customized, for instance, the customers can select different DRAM and SSD capacities applying to diverse environments to get maximum benefits. With the compact-sized design, the rugged RSC101 is suitable for use in space-constrained applications. It also supports 12 to 24 VDC wide voltage input. It can withstand operating temperatures between -10°C to +60°C, ensuring durability and the ability to operate in diverse industrial environments,” says Ken Pan, the product manager at Axiomtek.