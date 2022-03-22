ASU Management School Uses LED Halo, Suspended Globe, At New Building

March 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is an early look at the new home of the Thunderbird School of Global Management‘s building at Arizona State University, and a lobby/common area that is visually dominated by LED displays.

The school in downtown Phoenix is 75 years old this year and it is marking that with a grand opening and anniversary celebration/reunion in a couple of weeks.

As you can see, this common area is rimmed with curved LED, has a big presentation display lower down on a wall, and a sphere suspended from the ceiling, acting as a globe.

The tech used is from Planar/Leyard. Here’s a close-up of the globe, and a link to a post on Linkedin that contains more images.